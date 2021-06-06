With four robberies in 10 days, criminals train their guns on collection agents

Armed robbers are targeting collection agents on their way to banks to deposit cash since the latest lockdown curbs were eased in Gurugram on May 24, the police said, citing four such instances in a 10-day period and the arrest of four persons in connection with the cases.

On Sunday, the Sector 40 crime unit arrested a suspect, identified as Veer Singh Saini of Hisar, from Bhiwani and recovered ₹90,000 from his possession, along with documents pertaining to the targets. The police said that Saini was involved in two robberies and is being questioning to ascertain more details.

The police said that most of the targets collected cash from retail outlets and liquor vends, with incidents being reported from Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, Palam Vihar and Sector 17/18 dividing road since the last week of May.

Officials said that police teams, upon collating and scanning CCTV footage from more than 11 locations in connection with the four cases, found that the same modus operandi was followed by all robbers and that those responsible for planning the robberies were affiliated with one another.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a common feature in the four incidents was the role of an insider. “All the collection agents are given a route for collection, and as per the roster, the route is shared within the team. In three cases, we arrested supervisors who had shared the information with their close associates and planned the robbery incidents,” he said.

In the latest incident, a 26-year-old collection agent of a chain of retail stores was robbed of ₹4.5 lakh at gunpoint by three persons in Sector 52, outside Ardee City Gate 4, on June 2.

Sangwan said, “Our crime units started an investigation on June 2. Within 24 hours, they cracked the case and arrested the suspects for attacking one of the victims, identified as Jeetu Kumar, outside Ardee City Gate 4 on June 2. The suspects allegedly followed him, intercepted his motorcycle, and snatched his bag at gunpoint. When the agent tried to raise the alarm, they threatened to kill him and threw red chilli powder in his eyes before escaping with the bag on a motorcycle. It had a fake number plate,”

Three suspects, identified as Chetram of Rajasthan, Ramakant of Bihar, and Vishal alias Monu of Haryana, were arrested in connection with the incidents, while the police are on the lookout for another affiliate.

Chetram used to run a kiosk in residential areas where he ironed clothes, but due to a financial crunch, took up a job in an end-to-end logistics solutions provider company in Sector 15, where he came in contact with Vishal. The duo masterminded the robberies, the police said.

Gunpal, the sub-inspector and in-charge of Sector 40 (crime) police station, said that Chetram often discussed his financial issues with Vishal and sought his suggestions to make more money. “The latter shared his plan they decided to rob collection agents as they usually carry large amounts of cash.”

As per the plan, they coordinated and followed Jeetu Kumar, who undertook cash collection for their office and other retail outlets. The police said that the duo was in a conference call with the others and directed them to converge on him when he slowed down before a speed breaker ahead of Ardee City Mall.

During questioning, the suspects revealed that they generally followed their targets for three days to ascertain their schedule. “Prior to this, they said that they used to sit outside a private bank in Sector 52 for hours to check if anyone would come carrying a bag to withdraw cash. As they did not find targets for over a week, they started targeting collection agents as they were easy targets and were alone on their motorbikes, without any security,” said Gunpal.

The police said the gang was active for over a year and they robbed their targets only after ensuring they were carrying at least ₹4 lakh.

On May 26, a 28-year-old collection agent was robbed of ₹4 lakh at gunpoint by two persons in Palam Vihar. On May 29, three persons on a motorbike robbed a liquor store operator in Farrukhnagar while another liquor store collection agent was robbed on the Sector 17/18 diving road.

On April 19, a collection agent of a chain of liquor stores was allegedly robbed of ₹6 lakh at gunpoint by four armed persons in Sector 18, near a private bank. The police said that one of the robbers fired two gunshots in the air to intimidate the victim, before escaping with the money in a car. The police said that the car, a Swift Dzire, was recovered from a road in Palam Vihar an hour after the incident was reported.

Sangwan said that they have asked banks and agencies involved in cash collections to send along a security guard with the collection agents, and not to share routes and money details with the entire team.