Woman abducted, gang-raped on pretext of lift by cab driver

A 24-year-old woman who works in the city was allegedly abducted from Iffco Chowk and gang-raped by five men at a village in Jhajjar, the police said. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

According to the police, the woman works at a bar on MG Road and finished her shift around 3am. She took a lift from a cab driver at Iffco Chowk, who offered to drop her in Delhi, and fell asleep in the vehicle. The police said that the woman, upon waking up, found the car parked at a field in Patauda village in Jhajjar.

“I was waiting for a cab when a vehicle stopped near me in which two people, besides the driver, were seated. I had to go to Dwarka crossing and the car driver offered to drop me there. The car driver said that he was going in the same direction,” the woman said.

She told the police that the suspects allegedly raped her in an agricultural field and then called two more persons, who also raped her.

The police said the suspects left her on a roadside in Farrukhnagar after the incident, from where she called the police. A case was registered under sections 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the women’s police station of Manesar.

The deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), Varun Singla, said that the woman’s statement has been recorded.