Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman abducted, gang-raped on pretext of lift by cab driver
gurugram news

Woman abducted, gang-raped on pretext of lift by cab driver

A 24-year-old woman who works in the city was allegedly abducted from Iffco Chowk and gang-raped by five men at a village in Jhajjar, the police said
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 11:23 PM IST
HT Image

A 24-year-old woman who works in the city was allegedly abducted from Iffco Chowk and gang-raped by five men at a village in Jhajjar, the police said. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

According to the police, the woman works at a bar on MG Road and finished her shift around 3am. She took a lift from a cab driver at Iffco Chowk, who offered to drop her in Delhi, and fell asleep in the vehicle. The police said that the woman, upon waking up, found the car parked at a field in Patauda village in Jhajjar.

“I was waiting for a cab when a vehicle stopped near me in which two people, besides the driver, were seated. I had to go to Dwarka crossing and the car driver offered to drop me there. The car driver said that he was going in the same direction,” the woman said.

She told the police that the suspects allegedly raped her in an agricultural field and then called two more persons, who also raped her.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man bludgeons brother-in-law to death with grinding stone, arrested

RTA announces subsidies, scrap costs to replace old diesel autos with e-rickshaws

MCG to introduce 2,000 e-rickshaws, will hold meeting with owners of diesel autos

Flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk to smoothen traffic flow

The police said the suspects left her on a roadside in Farrukhnagar after the incident, from where she called the police. A case was registered under sections 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the women’s police station of Manesar.

The deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), Varun Singla, said that the woman’s statement has been recorded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP