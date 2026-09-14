Gurugram, A speeding car hit a woman biker on Golf Course Road, the force of the collision so severe that it knocked her off and sent her skidding on the road, police said on Monday.

Woman biker injured in hit-and-run in Gurugram; accused identified

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While police said the occupants of the car fled after the collision on Sunday, Siya, who received injuries, recounted on her Instagram details of what happened and shared a video.

Police said they have identified the accused and formed three special teams to apprehend him. They have also tried to contact Siya but have been unable to establish contact with her.

According to Siya, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road on Sunday when a car began following them.

The occupants of the car approached her and started misbehaving. When she asked them to maintain their distance, they asked her to stop the bike, she said in her social media post.

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{{^usCountry}} Siya also said that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siya also said that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated. {{/usCountry}}

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A short while later, while overtaking, the car struck her bike from the side, causing her to fall, she said.

The incident was captured by a camera mounted on her bike and the video was later shared on social media. The footage shows the car hitting the bike and causing it to skid for several metres.

The biker had also provided details of the car, which is registered in the name of Manish, a senior police officer said.

Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident after a video of the collision surfaced on social media and is registering a case against the accused car driver under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station, a police spokesperson said.

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Police have identified the accused driver and formed three special teams to apprehend him. The teams are conducting raids at various locations, they said.

Police have also tried to contact Siya but have not yet been able to establish contact with her, the spokesperson said.

No complaint has been received from the victim in the matter, the spokesperson said, adding that the accused driver would be apprehended and arrested in accordance with the law.

"Gurugram Police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness and would take strict action against those involved," the police spokesperson added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.