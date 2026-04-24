Woman booked for false rape allegation after payment dispute in Gurugram

Police have filed a complaint in a city court against a 29-year-old woman for allegedly making a false rape accusation against her employer following a payment dispute, officials said on Thursday.

Police said that after it was established during the inquiry that the complaint was false, a case was filed against her under Section 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (giving false information to police and misuse of public resources) at Sadar police station. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Explaining the matter, police said the woman, a cook associated with a mobile app, was booked by a resident of Sector 47. After completing the work, a disagreement over payment reportedly led her to call the police and allege rape.

The incident took place on Monday night. Investigators said the woman, who hails from Birganj in Nepal, used the Dial-112 emergency service to inform the police control room that she had been sexually assaulted at the employer’s house.

A police team, along with an emergency response vehicle, reached the spot soon after receiving the alert.

However, during the investigation, police found that the allegation was false and had been made after an argument over payment.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman lives in rented accommodation in Sector 37 and works as a cook through an online platform.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The resident had booked her through the app on Monday, after which she reached his residence in Sector 47. After the work ended, a dispute arose over payment, following which she made a false complaint,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The resident had booked her through the app on Monday, after which she reached his residence in Sector 47. After the work ended, a dispute arose over payment, following which she made a false complaint,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Turan said that after it was established during the inquiry that the complaint was false, a case was filed against her under Section 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (giving false information to police and misuse of public resources) at Sadar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said that after it was established during the inquiry that the complaint was false, a case was filed against her under Section 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (giving false information to police and misuse of public resources) at Sadar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The offence carries a punishment of up to one year’s imprisonment, or a fine of ₹10,000, or both,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The offence carries a punishment of up to one year’s imprisonment, or a fine of ₹10,000, or both,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We appeal to people not to give false information to the police, as it disrupts emergency services and affects those who genuinely need help,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We appeal to people not to give false information to the police, as it disrupts emergency services and affects those who genuinely need help,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON