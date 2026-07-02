Woman dies after being set ablaze; Ggm man arrested

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for setting a 23-year-old woman he was allegedly in a relationship with on fire during an argument after she died of her injuries, police said on Thursday.

The victim was a resident of Basai in Sector-9, while the suspect was from Gubhana village in Jhajjar district.

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The victim was a resident of Basai in Sector-9, while the suspect was from Gubhana village in Jhajjar district. However, he lived in Gurugram and was into the bullion trading business.

Police said the incident took place on June 19 at an apartment in an upscale township on Sohna road. She was rushed to the hospital, to a private hospital in Sector 51 from where he was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Initially she had told her family that she had burned herself making tea, but, before her death, she alleged that the accused had set her on fire, said police. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gururam police, said that the victim had met the accused nearly a year-and-a-half ago when she wanted to sell some gold ornaments. They then began a relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, the suspect kept it hidden from the victim that he is married and has children. The victim came to know about it which resulted in a fight between them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, the suspect kept it hidden from the victim that he is married and has children. The victim came to know about it which resulted in a fight between them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A day before the incident, the victim confronted him at his shop in Sector 9. There, in a fit of rage, he poured kerosene on her, said Turan.

Then he took her to the apartment to further discuss the issue. Next morning, while the victim was wearing the same kerosene-soaked clothes, the two got into another argument, and the accused set her on fire using a matchbox, investigators said.

The victim suffered severe burn injuries.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case of murder was registered against the suspect at Sector-9A police station on Tuesday leading to his arrest.

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Turan said the suspect’s mobile phone and a bottle containing kerosene were seized from the suspect’s shop. “Further investigation was underway,” he added.