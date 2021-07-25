Woman held hostage inside home, robbed of jewellery and cash worth 10 lakh

Three masked men held a 31-year-old woman hostage inside her residence and robbed her of cash and jewellery at gunpoint at a residence in Sector 10 on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

Sonali Vishwas, a resident of Basai Enclave in Sector 10, said that she was sitting with her children in her room when two men barged into her house and pointed a gun at them, threatening her children’s lives, before she could react. She said they ransacked the house, found the almirah keys, which were kept on top of it, and took all jewellery and cash, amounting to ₹10 lakh in total.

Within minutes, a third man who had covered his face with a black cloth entered the residence, checked the situation and stood outside to keep a watch on outsiders’ movement. The suspects threatened her not to inform the police and warned her of dire consequences. They fled the spot on their motorcycles, the police said.

After they left, the woman raised the alarm, following which a neighbour came to her rescue and informed others. The police said that the children were scared and are still in trauma.

According to the police, the entire incident took place within 30 minutes. The woman informed the police control room after the robbers left, following which a team from the Sector 10 police station recorded her statement.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 10 police station.

The woman told the police that she can recognise the suspects. Residents of the area requested the police to patrol the area during the day as well as at night.

Sunil Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said that dedicated teams have been formed for patrolling the area. “We will hold regular meetings with the residents and deploy extra force on the roads to ensure the safety and security of the residents,” he said.