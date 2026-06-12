World Bank approval paves way for Gurugram Metro Phase 2 tender

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Thursday said it has received approval from the World Bank to float the civil tender for construction of Phase Two of the Gurugram Metro from Sector 9 to CyberHub. The tender, estimated at around ₹1,400 crore, covers the construction of 14 Metro stations and the rail corridor, and will be floated within a week, said a senior GMRL official aware of the matter.

The Metro corporation on Thursday also said the tender for the proposed Metro depot in Sector 33 will be floated again, as only a single bidder was found eligible for the contract. (HT archive)

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The Metro corporation on Thursday also said the tender for the proposed Metro depot in Sector 33 will be floated again, as only a single bidder was found eligible for the contract.

“GMRL has received approval from the World Bank for the civil tender for construction of Phase Two of the Gurugram Metro. We will float the tender within a week as all the groundwork for floating the tender has been completed,” said Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, GMRL.

Phase Two of the Gurugram Metro will involve the construction of a 13km Metro line -- Sector 9 to CyberHub -- and 14 stations, including Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5, Cyber City and a station on the spur towards Gurugram railway station. It will also be connected with the Rapid Metro and the Namo Bharat Rail through an interchange at Shankar Chowk, said GMRL.

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{{^usCountry}} The total length of the Gurugram Metro is 30.7km (both phases), with 28 stations and a depot in Sector 33. It will also have two spurs — one towards Sector 102 near the Dwarka Expressway and another towards Gurugram railway station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The total length of the Gurugram Metro is 30.7km (both phases), with 28 stations and a depot in Sector 33. It will also have two spurs — one towards Sector 102 near the Dwarka Expressway and another towards Gurugram railway station. {{/usCountry}}

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Khare also said the tender for construction of the Metro depot, which was floated in March this year, will be re-floated as only one bidder has been found eligible for the contract. “This tender will also be floated on priority to ensure more participants in the tendering process,” he said. GMRL had floated the depot tender at an estimated cost of ₹409 crore for the construction of a depot and workshop in Sector 33.

Meanwhile, to expedite the ongoing construction work of Phase One, Khare said he has asked GMRL officials to urge the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the shifting of utilities on the stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. “There are a few structures on this stretch that need to be removed. We will also take up with NHAI the need for the speedy removal of a power substation,” he said.

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To ensure there is no roadblock in Phase Two construction along Sushil Aima Road in Palam Vihar, Khare said GMRL held a detailed discussion with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, and it was agreed that work on the Leg One drain would be taken up on priority.

“Phase Two will also be constructed along Rezangla Chowk to Old Delhi Road, along the Leg One drain and the GMDA has already floated a tender for reconstruction of the drain. This will help facilitate speedy Metro construction,” he said.

GMRL started construction of Phase One of the Gurugram Metro, from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 station (13km), in September last year. The deadline for completion of the ₹1,277 crore project is August 2028. According to GMRL, nearly 8% of the work in Phase One has been completed so far.