World Bank team reviews Gurugram’s air pollution and waste measures

A World Bank team visited Gurugram on Friday to review pollution control measures, sanitation initiatives and solid waste management systems being implemented under the Haryana Clean Air Project, officials said.

Officials showcased sanitation projects, dust-control infrastructure and scientific waste management practices across the city. (HTSR)

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During the visit, the four-person delegation held a meeting with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and other senior officials, seeking detailed information on ongoing sanitation and solid waste management projects in the city. Civic officials also briefed the team on the use of modern technologies aimed at improving civic amenities.

Following the meeting, the World Bank team, accompanied by Dahiya and other senior officials, visited the construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plant in Basai. Officials said the delegation observed the entire process of collection, processing and scientific disposal of waste generated from construction and demolition activities.

The team also conducted field inspections across the city and reviewed mechanised road sweeping operations and the deployment of anti-smog guns used to curb dust pollution.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the MCG has procured nine CNG-based truck-mounted sprinkler-cum-anti-smog guns as part of its efforts to improve air quality. At present, 16 anti-smog guns are operational across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the MCG has procured nine CNG-based truck-mounted sprinkler-cum-anti-smog guns as part of its efforts to improve air quality. At present, 16 anti-smog guns are operational across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, said 20 mechanised road sweeping machines are currently in operation. “A tender for 52 additional machines has been deployed under a new operation arrangement to strengthen road cleaning infrastructure,” he said, adding the system will be rolled out this year once the agencies are finalised

The delegation also visited Sanath Road, identified by the civic body as a model road, to inspect arrangements related to sanitation, greenery, beautification and urban management.

Later, the World Bank team visited Suncity Township in Sector-54 to assess scientific management practices related to horticultural and solid waste. Officials said the delegation carried out a detailed review of waste segregation at source, collection and disposal of green waste, and overall sanitation management systems in the township.