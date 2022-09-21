World Bank to assist Gurugram civic body with waste management

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to collaborate with the World Bank for waste management in the city, civic officials said on Tuesday. A meeting was held between the two entities and the district administration on Sunday at divisional commissioner Ramesh Chand Bidhan’s office in Civil Lines to discuss the matter.

It was decided at the meeting that the corporation would prepare a plan involving present citywide waste management, identifying gaps where intervention is required. According to MCG officials privy to the matter, the World Bank offered to provide financial assistance. Instead, the civic body and district administration officials, however, asked them for their scientific technology and expertise in solid waste management, as the MCG is cash-rich. The focus of the intervention will involve projects such as door-to-door waste collection, secondary waste collection points, the Bandhwari landfill, and waste segregation.

“Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, commissioner, MCG, apprised the meeting of various problems regarding waste management. According to him, the MCG has to manage 40 major garbage collection points across the city, nearly all of which adversely affect people living near them. The commissioner told World Bank officials that scientific engineering solutions are needed for limiting the ill effects of garbage collection points,” a senior MCG official said. The official further said that World Bank shared details of various waste management projects they are executing across India.

Ahuja also spoke of the huge amount of garbage collected at Bandhwari, which, along with its leachate issue, are major concerns for the MCG. He sought the World Bank’s technical expertise to deal with the issues. According to a survey conducted by the corporation last year, there are around 2.5 million tonnes of waste, piled about 37 metres high, lying at the landfill. Leachate from the landfill is also contaminating the groundwater table, a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) study has revealed. Door-to-door collection of waste is also a major issue in the city. MCG’s own survey in July revealed that garbage vehicles are only covering 70% of the city’s designated waste collection routes.

“World Bank officials said that the financial institution will communicate the nature and areas of their assistance once the MCG submits the citywide waste management plan. The team from the financial institution also said that they would hold a meeting with the principal Secretary of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in Chandigarh,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, district administration, Gurugram.

“A team from the World Bank met Gurugram district administration and MCG officials to discuss possible opportunities for collaboration on solid waste management. The team shared details of the institution’s engagement in the sector and apprised them of their plan to meet the principal secretary, ULD, to further discuss the matter,” a World Bank official who attended Sunday’s meeting said.

