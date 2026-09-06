Youth power will make Haryana drug-free, CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the resolve and participation of the state’s youth will play a decisive role in making Haryana drug-free, and called for a sustained public movement against drug abuse.

Saini said there could be no place for drug abuse in Rewari, a region known for its valour, hard work and patriotism. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a half marathon organised in Rewari on the theme “Nasha Mukt Haryana-Khel Yukt Haryana”, Saini said the state government adopted a comprehensive approach involving enforcement, awareness, treatment and rehabilitation to tackle the drug menace.

More than 50,000 people participated in the marathon, organised under the theme “Nashe se Jung, Rewari ke Sang”. The CM flagged off the event and later ran alongside participants, encouraging them to make sports and a healthy lifestyle part of their lives.

The marathon brand ambassador and Commonwealth Games 2026 para-athletics gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar were among those present.

Drug abuse a threat to youth and families says CM

Before flagging off the marathon, Saini said there could be no place for drug abuse in Rewari, a region known for its valour, hard work and patriotism.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the drug menace was a longstanding challenge and had not emerged overnight. “Over the past 12 years, the Haryana government has viewed this problem not through a political lens, but in the context of the future of Haryana’s families and youth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the drug menace was a longstanding challenge and had not emerged overnight. “Over the past 12 years, the Haryana government has viewed this problem not through a political lens, but in the context of the future of Haryana’s families and youth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said the government was committed to creating a safe and positive environment for young people while taking concrete action against drug abuse.

“A drug-free youth is the foundation of a happy family, skilled youth will build a prosperous Haryana, and determined youth will become the strength of a developed and self-reliant India,” he said.

CM calls on youth to report drug peddling

Saini urged young people to become active participants in the campaign against drugs and not remain silent if they came across drug peddling or other narcotics-related activities.

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“One piece of information from them can save the life of a young person and prevent a family from losing its hope,” he said.

He called upon every youngster to make at least 10 others aware of the harmful effects of drugs, saying such efforts could turn the campaign into a mass movement.

The CM said the state launched the toll-free anti-drug helpline 9050891508 to assist drug-affected persons and provide information about drug-peddling. Complaints related to narcotic substances can also be registered through the MANAS portal and helpline 1933.

He said the identity of complainants would be kept confidential and urged citizens to report drug-related activities without fear. Saini also administered an oath to participants to join the campaign against drugs.

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Flower shower, cultural programmes add colour to marathon

CM showered flowers on runners from the flag-off stage. (HT Photo)

The CM showered flowers on runners from the flag-off stage, while drones showered flowers along the marathon route, adding to the enthusiasm of participants.

After flagging off the races, Saini reached the marathon track and ran alongside participants. He waved to runners and encouraged them during the event. He also planted saplings along the greenbelt adjoining the marathon route, giving a message of environmental conservation.

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Cultural programmes staged at different points along the route also kept participants engaged. Singers Naveen Poonia and Satyan Lamba performed at the flag-off venue, while students from schools across the district presented cultural programmes at various points along the marathon route.

Sand art and exhibitions highlighting the message of a drug-free Haryana were also organised to spread awareness among participants.

Winners honoured with cash prizes

The 10-km half marathon, which began at 6am, saw Monu Kumar finish first in the men’s category, followed by Dharmendra and Ramsangrup. In the women’s category, Sarita Pal secured first place, while Sonika finished second and Neeta Rani third.

In the 5-km race, which began at 7 am, Yash won the men’s category, with Pankaj finishing second and Shankar Dayal third. In the women’s category, Pooja stood first, followed by Sonia and Neelam.

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Saini presented the top three winners of the 10-km race with cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹21,000, respectively, along with certificates of appreciation.

The top three finishers in the 5-km race received ₹5,100, ₹3,100 and ₹2,100, respectively, along with certificates. Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankhar was also honoured during the event.