Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Gurugram: NHAI, contractors pulled up over pollution at construction site

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram On the first day of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and two of its contractors were issued a show-cause notice for not taking anti-pollution measures at the construction site of the 21-kilometre highway project from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna, officials said.

Pollution board officials said they received a complaint about the constant haze on the road and surrounding areas due to dust from the construction work, at several spots where the construction is going on.

An inspection on Monday revealed non-compliance of the ministry of environment and forest’s 2010 guidelines, which state instructions on how to protect the ambient environment while carrying out construction. “Non-compliance of the rules, even after the notice, will invite a penalty and closure of the project,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Suresh Kumar, project head, NHAI, confirmed that a show-cause notice has been received. “Construction will be done according to the norms. NHAI has held contractors liable,” he said.

The board, earlier this year, formulated guidelines at the state level, for penalising and recover monetary compensation from individuals and organisations engaged in polluting activities, at its own discretion, without seeking or receiving instructions from courts.

Violations include withholding or manipulating data about effluents and emissions monitoring, non-compliance with action plans, operating without consent, accidental or intentional discharge of pollutants into the environment, lapses in implementation of the Grap to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and failure to impose the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Singh said the compensation would go towards environment protection.

The highest amount received as environmental compensation by the board was ₹71 crores, on July 9, from a builder, according to Singh. The HSPCB, on October 9, had also fined a private builder, in Sector 104, ₹70.3 lakh for flouting construction norms.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) fined two eateries for burning firewood and coal for not following the Grap guidelines.

MCG officials said that water from sewage treatment plants (STP) was sprinkled on trees and stretches from Basai Chowk-Umang Bharadwaj Chowk, Bikaner Chowk-Umang Bharadwaj Chowk, and Bakhtawar Chowk-Hero Honda Chowk by horticulture department officials.

In addition, four mechanical sweeping machines were used to clean key stretches — Rajiv Chowk-Railway station, Iffco Chowk-Aya Nagar Metro station, Sector 30-Sector 45, and Medanta Hospital-Bakhtawar Chowk.

MCG officials also fined one person for not covering construction materials, and fined owners of two eateries ₹5,000 each, for burning firewood and coal in Sector 72.

“Residents have been cautioned not to indulge in any activity that may deteriorate air pollution and to report such violations to the MCG immediately, to ensure necessary action can be undertaken against the offender,” said Amit Khatri, commissioner, MCG.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 22:11 IST

