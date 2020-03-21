Gzb highrise societies say they sent names of people with travel history but no action

Ghaziabad Residents’ associations of several highrise societies in Ghaziabad complain that the administration is not acting despite them having forwarded lists of those members who had a history of travel to Covid-10-affected countries. On its part, the district health department said that they have shortage of resources but will be taking up the information provided at the earliest.

“We have sent a list of about 33 people who have travelled to the affected countries since December. The list has been given to district administration and the chief medical officer but there has been no action. They all are from same highrise and we require immediate screening,” said a secretary of a Ghaziabad highrise apartment owners’ association.

He added that some of them had returned from Europe and the US.

“There are several persons who are not giving us proper information despite having put up notices requesting them to do so,” he added.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not take respond to calls despite repeated attempts for comment.

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta on Saturday said that he has received similar lists from different highrises in Indirapuram and other areas.

“But the problem is that we do not have sufficient staff. We have only about 6-7 persons who are divided into two teams and they find it hard to attend each and every call we receive. However, we will be sending teams to the highrises and take appropriate action. Those people having travel history but not showing any symptoms need to quarantine themselves at home. If they show symptoms, their samples need to be tested and admitted to isolation wards,” the CMO added.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate on Saturday directed the closure of all commercial/business/industrial and other establishments like restaurants, cafe, sweet shops, saloons, hotels etc on March 22.

“Facilities like hospitals, pathology labs, grocery shops, LPG agencies, milk facilities, ration supplies, vegetable and fruits shops etc will not be closed down,” the statement said.

The UP government also rolled out certain directions on Saturday. According to an official statement, over 2 million of registered labourers will be provided ₹1000 per month from the ‘labour cess fund’ through direct benefit transfer to their accounts.

The state officials have also asked the respective district officials to provide them a list of about 1.5 milliion workers within 15 days and these will include those taking up small jobs like that of kiosks, weekly markets and street vending.

The state government has also issued directions that about 16.5 million workers attached to various scheme like Antyodaya, MNREGA and those registered with the labor department will be given one month free ration in April.

The directions have come in wake of Coronavirus outbreak and in order to help out the poor section of society amid the slowdown and closure of establishments.