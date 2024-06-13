Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.27 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 44.12 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 42.94 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 43.72 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 44.57 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 44.25 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 39.09 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 37.69 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 32.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.14 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 13, 2024, is 40.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.27 °C and 45.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 05:15 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.46 °C and 46.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.With temperatures ranging between 27.27 °C and 45.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 98.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

