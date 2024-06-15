Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.58 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 15, 2024, is 41.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.58 °C and 45.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 46.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.58 °C and 45.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 122.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|45.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|45.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|44.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|43.76 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|39.1 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|42.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|42.4 °C
|Scattered clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|38.31 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|35.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
