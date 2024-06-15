Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.58 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 45.51 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 45.18 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 44.74 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 43.76 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 39.1 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 42.13 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 42.4 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.8 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 38.31 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.29 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 35.82 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 15, 2024, is 41.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.58 °C and 45.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 46.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.With temperatures ranging between 28.58 °C and 45.11 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 122.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024

