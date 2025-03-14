Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 14, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 14, 2025, is 31.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.36 °C and 32.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Haridwar weather update on March 14, 2025
Haridwar weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 32.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 15.36 °C and 32.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 15, 202531.35Light rain
March 16, 202531.17Light rain
March 17, 202529.90Overcast clouds
March 18, 202530.09Few clouds
March 19, 202530.46Sky is clear
March 20, 202531.40Scattered clouds
March 21, 202533.37Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.14 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai31.37 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru29.57 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad34.12 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad35.61 °C Sky is clear
Delhi33.26 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On