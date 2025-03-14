Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on March 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 14, 2025, is 31.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.36 °C and 32.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 32.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
With temperatures ranging between 15.36 °C and 32.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 15, 2025
|31.35
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|31.17
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|29.90
|Overcast clouds
|March 18, 2025
|30.09
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|30.46
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|31.40
|Scattered clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.37
|Sky is clear
