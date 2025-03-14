Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.36 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on March 14, 2025, is 31.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.36 °C and 32.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Haridwar weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 32.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

With temperatures ranging between 15.36 °C and 32.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 15, 2025 31.35 Light rain March 16, 2025 31.17 Light rain March 17, 2025 29.90 Overcast clouds March 18, 2025 30.09 Few clouds March 19, 2025 30.46 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 31.40 Scattered clouds March 21, 2025 33.37 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.14 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 31.37 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 29.57 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 34.12 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.61 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.26 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



