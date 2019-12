Haryana family hopes for early return of Merchant Navy officer kidnapped by Nigerian pirates

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:27 IST

The family members of a Merchant Navy officer who was among 18 Indians kidnapped by Nigerian pirates, are hopeful that all crew members will return home soon and said that they are in touch with the ship management company and the government.

The ship, belonging to Mumbai-based Anglo Eastern Sheep Management India Private Limited, left on December 3 to transport oil to New Zealand. On December 4, the ship was reportedly hijacked by pirates near the western coast of Nigeria.

The vessel is now said to be safe and under the escort of the Nigerian Navy. The whereabouts and details of crew members are yet to be ascertained.

Jai Singh, a resident of Daroli Ahir village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, was among the kidnapped. Singh, who belongs to a family of farmers, joined the Merchant Navy in 2012 after pursuing a course in the field and has been working in the company for two years.

Singh’s father, Surendra Singh, said that a letter had come to him in a response from the company over the issue, which further assured him that his son will be brought back home safely soon.

“I had talked to my son on December 1. He was part of a crew which went to Nigeria. On December 4, the shipping company called me and informed me about the hijacking of the ship,” Surendra said.

“We are in touch with the company. The government and the company are working to bring them back. They are regularly informing us about the progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amit Sharma, who worked with Jai in the same company, reached home on Monday, and assured Jai’s family that the company was making all efforts to release his son soon.

Sharma informed that pirate groups were active near Nigeria in West Africa who carried out such abduction incidents.

“The pirate groups carry out such incidents in that area. They have some demand. This is being negotiated on behalf of the company and soon this entire matter will be resolved,” Sharma said.