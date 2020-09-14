e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar appointed executive director, World Bank

Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar appointed executive director, World Bank

As one of the 25 executive directors, Khullar will represent India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka at the World Bank

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
At present, Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar is principal secretary to the chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.
The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as executive director, World Bank headquarters, in Washington DC.

A 1988 batch IAS officer, Khullar is currently posted as principal secretary to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He will join the World Bank in first week of November.

The World Bank after receiving Khullar’s nomination from the Union ministry of finance will hold an election to select him for appointment by October. His tenure will be for three years from the date of assumption of charge or till he retires in August 2023.

Khullar will represent a group of countries including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka as the World Bank executive director. He is the second Haryana IAS officer after Dhanendra Kumar, a former principal secretary to the then chief minister, Bhajan Lal, to have been appointed as World Bank ED.

The World Bank Group comprises 25 executive directors who represent a country, or constituency of countries, and they are either appointed or elected to the position.

The 1988 batch officer had served in the Union finance ministry as joint secretary for four years from February 2011 till 2015. He was repatriated to his parent cadre subsequently as special officer in the chief minister’s office, served as additional principal secretary to CM for a while before being appointed as principal secretary to CM in November 2015.

Khullar did postgraduation in physics from Panjab University in 1984.

