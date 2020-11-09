e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal CM meets Union rly minister, seeks 100% Centre funding for Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail line

Himachal CM meets Union rly minister, seeks 100% Centre funding for Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail line

The CM said the state has limited funds and therefore will need complete funding from the Centre since the railway line holds strategic importance. He also urged for expansion of rail network in the state by identifying new routes.

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur(HT FILE)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday met Union railways minister Piyush Goel in New Delhi and demanded 100% central government funding for the strategically important Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line.

The CM said the state has limited funds and therefore will need complete funding from the Centre since the railway line holds strategic importance. He also urged for expansion of rail network in the state by identifying new routes.

He said so far, roads are the major mode of connectivity in Himachal, however, the state government is making efforts to strengthen air connectivity too. “Expansion of rail network is a long pending demand of the state and with the construction of Bhanupali- Bilaspur-Leh railway line, connectivity in the state will be further strengthened,” the CM said.

Thakur also requested for support from the Centre for setting up of Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Una district. He said Himachal is already a leader in drug production and is a pharmaceutical hub.”The bulk drug park will help generate more employment opportunities in the state besides giving a boost to the industrial sector,” he added.

The CM also called on Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss various issues pertaining to the state.

top news
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In