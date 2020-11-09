Himachal CM meets Union rly minister, seeks 100% Centre funding for Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail line

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:06 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday met Union railways minister Piyush Goel in New Delhi and demanded 100% central government funding for the strategically important Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line.

The CM said the state has limited funds and therefore will need complete funding from the Centre since the railway line holds strategic importance. He also urged for expansion of rail network in the state by identifying new routes.

He said so far, roads are the major mode of connectivity in Himachal, however, the state government is making efforts to strengthen air connectivity too. “Expansion of rail network is a long pending demand of the state and with the construction of Bhanupali- Bilaspur-Leh railway line, connectivity in the state will be further strengthened,” the CM said.

Thakur also requested for support from the Centre for setting up of Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Una district. He said Himachal is already a leader in drug production and is a pharmaceutical hub.”The bulk drug park will help generate more employment opportunities in the state besides giving a boost to the industrial sector,” he added.

The CM also called on Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss various issues pertaining to the state.