Himachal CM raises Shaheen Bagh while wooing voters in Tri Nagar

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:15 IST

New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday raised the Shaheen Bagh pitch while addressing a gathering of about 500 women in north Delhi’s Tri Nagar constituency in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Tilak Ram Gupta.

“Which is that Bagh? Shaheen Bagh,” he said before alleging that children there were being taught to make speeches against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “If you have no faith in the Indian Constitution, go where ever you want, but this country will continue to grow stronger,” he said while talking about those protesting against the citizenship amendment act (CAA). .

“No one’s citizenship is being snatched or threatened,” he said in reference to the Shaheen Bagh protests that have been going on since mid-December against the CAA.

Saying that he felt “pained” by the fact that the BJP won elections in most states since 2014, but not in Delhi, Thakur urged the women to convince their neighbours to vote for the party.

“Since 2014, we won everywhere but Delhi. This pain should end this time. If someone can end this pain, it is our mothers and sisters,” he said from a stage that was occupied by six men and three women for most times.

Sharing the dias with Thakur were Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, Sudhir Gupta, and the local candidate.

In the event where BJP leaders criticised the Delhi government’s spending on advertisements, Thakur praised the Union Government for removal of Article 370 and bringing in the CAA.