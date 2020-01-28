e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Himachal CM raises Shaheen Bagh while wooing voters in Tri Nagar

Himachal CM raises Shaheen Bagh while wooing voters in Tri Nagar

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday raised the Shaheen Bagh pitch while addressing a gathering of about 500 women in north Delhi’s Tri Nagar constituency in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Tilak Ram Gupta.

“Which is that Bagh? Shaheen Bagh,” he said before alleging that children there were being taught to make speeches against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “If you have no faith in the Indian Constitution, go where ever you want, but this country will continue to grow stronger,” he said while talking about those protesting against the citizenship amendment act (CAA). .

“No one’s citizenship is being snatched or threatened,” he said in reference to the Shaheen Bagh protests that have been going on since mid-December against the CAA.

Saying that he felt “pained” by the fact that the BJP won elections in most states since 2014, but not in Delhi, Thakur urged the women to convince their neighbours to vote for the party.

“Since 2014, we won everywhere but Delhi. This pain should end this time. If someone can end this pain, it is our mothers and sisters,” he said from a stage that was occupied by six men and three women for most times.

Sharing the dias with Thakur were Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, Sudhir Gupta, and the local candidate.

In the event where BJP leaders criticised the Delhi government’s spending on advertisements, Thakur praised the Union Government for removal of Article 370 and bringing in the CAA.

top news
‘What a fall for you…’: Prashant Kishor’s stinging riposte to Nitish Kumar
‘What a fall for you…’: Prashant Kishor’s stinging riposte to Nitish Kumar
Minister Anurag Thakur gets EC notice over ‘goli maaro’ slogan at Delhi rally
Minister Anurag Thakur gets EC notice over ‘goli maaro’ slogan at Delhi rally
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
India breeze into U-19 World Cup semis, trample Australia by 74 runs
India breeze into U-19 World Cup semis, trample Australia by 74 runs
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
Aston Martin to debut Vantage GT3 at the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge
Aston Martin to debut Vantage GT3 at the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge
WhatsApp dark mode for iPhones coming soon
WhatsApp dark mode for iPhones coming soon
Calcutta University’s protesting students force Governor to skip convocation
Calcutta University’s protesting students force Governor to skip convocation
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities