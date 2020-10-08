e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal logs seven deaths, 213 fresh Covid-19 infections

Himachal logs seven deaths, 213 fresh Covid-19 infections

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Himachal Pradesh recorded 213 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the state tally to 16,778.

The death toll has also mounted to 233 as seven more patients succumbed to the disease.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported in Mandi, 37 in Shimla, 25 in Sirmaur, 21 in Solan, 18 in Bilaspur, 17 in Kangra, 12 in Kullu, 11 in Chamba, eight in Hamirpur, five in Una, four in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Kinnaur.

Five fatalities were recorded in Shimla and one each in Kullu and Kangra.

RECOVERY RATE CROSSES 80%

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state was above 81%. A total of 259 people were discharged today taking the tally of cured people to 13,583.

The case fatality ration is 1.4%. The confirmation rate was 2,300 cases per 10 lakh people. The state has conducted 3,16,865 tests — over 43,000 tests per million population. The new cases have grown at a rate of 1.5% in past one week.

Solan is the worst hit district with 3,265 cases, followed by Kangra where 2,529 people have been infected. Mandi has 2,000 cases, Sirmaur 1,952, Shimla 1,553, Una 1,391, Hamirpur 993, Bilaspur 962, Chamba 943, Kullu 803, Kinnaur 207 and Lahaul-Spiti 180.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul falls, leaves KXIP struggling
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul falls, leaves KXIP struggling
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In