Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in self-quarantine after contact with Covid-19 patient

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:46 IST

Dharamshala: The leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, has gone into self-quarantine in Una district after contact with a Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI), who later tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, the 57-year-old Congress leader said that he was going into self-isolation as he has come in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I suspect having come in contact with a Covid positive person while discharging my duty as a public representative. Though social distancing was maintained and I am feeling healthy. However, given my duty towards society, I am self-quarantining at home till further notice,” Agnihotri wrote in the post.

He had visited the ASI’s house at Dulehar-Hiranagar area in his home constituency of Harloli to mourn the death of the policeman’s father. The ASI later tested positive for coronavirus.

Agnihotri, a journalist-turned-politician, had met several people on Monday and also held a press conference. His staff said that he will remain in self-isolation at his home in Gondpur-Jaichand locality of Haroli town.

His swab samples have been sent for testing and the report is expected on Thursday.

STATE SEES RISE IN CASES

The number of Covid-19 cases has seen a sharp rise in Himachal Pradesh over the past week.

So far, the state has reported 556 patients of Covid-19, of which 342 have recovered, while six, comprising three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease.

Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

There are 195 active cases in the state. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 145 cases so far followed by Hamirpur with 134, Una with 73, Solan 59, Chamba 38, Bilaspur 29, Sirmaur 27, Mandi 22, Shimla 21, Kullu four cases and Kinnaur with two cases.