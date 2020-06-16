e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in self-quarantine after contact with Covid-19 patient

Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in self-quarantine after contact with Covid-19 patient

Congress leader had visited house of Punjab Police ASI, who later tested positive for coronavirus disease; result of Agnihotri’s samples expected on Thursday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:46 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Dharamshala: The leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, has gone into self-quarantine in Una district after contact with a Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI), who later tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, the 57-year-old Congress leader said that he was going into self-isolation as he has come in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I suspect having come in contact with a Covid positive person while discharging my duty as a public representative. Though social distancing was maintained and I am feeling healthy. However, given my duty towards society, I am self-quarantining at home till further notice,” Agnihotri wrote in the post.

He had visited the ASI’s house at Dulehar-Hiranagar area in his home constituency of Harloli to mourn the death of the policeman’s father. The ASI later tested positive for coronavirus.

Agnihotri, a journalist-turned-politician, had met several people on Monday and also held a press conference. His staff said that he will remain in self-isolation at his home in Gondpur-Jaichand locality of Haroli town.

His swab samples have been sent for testing and the report is expected on Thursday.

STATE SEES RISE IN CASES

The number of Covid-19 cases has seen a sharp rise in Himachal Pradesh over the past week.

So far, the state has reported 556 patients of Covid-19, of which 342 have recovered, while six, comprising three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease.

Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

There are 195 active cases in the state. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 145 cases so far followed by Hamirpur with 134, Una with 73, Solan 59, Chamba 38, Bilaspur 29, Sirmaur 27, Mandi 22, Shimla 21, Kullu four cases and Kinnaur with two cases.

top news
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In