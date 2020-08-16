e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh to run vistadome buses inside Rohtang tunnel for tourists

Himachal Pradesh to run vistadome buses inside Rohtang tunnel for tourists

Vistadome buses will have a glass rooftop for a panoramic view through the hilly region and will ply through the 8.8-km tunnel, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The 8.8-km tunnel, built at a height of 3,000 metres above sea level, connects Manali and Leh. Once ready, it will give a fillip to tourism in the region.
The 8.8-km tunnel, built at a height of 3,000 metres above sea level, connects Manali and Leh. Once ready, it will give a fillip to tourism in the region.(HT file photo)
         

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will run vistadome buses inside Rohtang tunnel when it is inaugurated next month. The tunnel has been named Atal Tunnel in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Announcing this at the Independence Day function in Kullu, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Rohtang tunnel was Vajpayee’s vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation in September.”

He said Vajpayee had announced the project on June 3, 2000, and considered Himachal Pradesh, particularly Kullu-Manali, his second home.

Vistadome buses will have a glass rooftop for a panoramic view through the hilly region and will ply through the 8.8-km tunnel, built at a height of 3,000 metres above sea level between Manali and Leh.

The ₹32,000-crore tunnel will shorten the 474-km distance between Manali and Leh by 46km, which means the eight-hour journey will be cut by two-and-a-half hours.

top news
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement and de-escalation. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘We have him in yellow; see you on 19th at toss’: Rohit’s message to Dhoni
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
‘Bad precedent’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata Banerjee over I-Day event
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
US clears emergency use of new saliva test for faster detection of Covid-19
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
2 arrested in connection with Bulandshahr topper’s death case in UP
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Top US expert Fauci believes half an effective Covid-19 vaccine enough to control crisis
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In