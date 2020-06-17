e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hoshiarpur police arrest two men for Mohali carjacking

Hoshiarpur police arrest two men for Mohali carjacking

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after a 35-year-old man’s was robbed at gunpoint by two men near Siswan village of Mullanpur in Mohali district, the Hoshiarpur police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

“The suspects, whose identities are not known yet, have confessed to the crime. We will seek their production warrants soon,” said Harmanpreet Singh, SHO, Mullanpur.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar of Madawala village, was on his way back home in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza when the accused had waylaid him and demanded his car keys at gunpoint. Ashok had handed over the keys, following which the robbers sped away. According to Kumar, the car also had Rs 30,000 in cash.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new coronavirus outbreak
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new coronavirus outbreak
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In