Hoshiarpur police arrest two men for Mohali carjacking

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:01 IST

Two days after a 35-year-old man’s was robbed at gunpoint by two men near Siswan village of Mullanpur in Mohali district, the Hoshiarpur police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

“The suspects, whose identities are not known yet, have confessed to the crime. We will seek their production warrants soon,” said Harmanpreet Singh, SHO, Mullanpur.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar of Madawala village, was on his way back home in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza when the accused had waylaid him and demanded his car keys at gunpoint. Ashok had handed over the keys, following which the robbers sped away. According to Kumar, the car also had Rs 30,000 in cash.