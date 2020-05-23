e-paper
Home / Cities / Hotel owner held for violating lockdown norms in Zirakpur

Hotel owner held for violating lockdown norms in Zirakpur

Police said the accused was held after his hotel was found operational beyond permissible time limit

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A hotel owner was arrested for violating lockdown norms in Zirakpur. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Singh, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh.

Police said the accused was held after his hotel was found operational beyond permissible time limit, while adding that the Mohali administration had allowed operation of all commercial activity till 7pm in wake of the lockdown.

However, when the patrolling team found the Zirakpur-based hotel functional and violating the rules, a case was registered against the owner at the Zirakpur police station, said police.

