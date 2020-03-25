e-paper
How a team of 20 medicos stands against all odds to serve in Ludhiana

How a team of 20 medicos stands against all odds to serve in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:59 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Amid mounting concerns over the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a team of 20 medicos, including two medical officers and eight newly passed out doctors on their internship, are putting the risk of contracting infection on the back burner to selflessly serve the suspected patients at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

Currently, medical officers Dr Amanpreet Kaur and Anmol Rattan are supervising the treatment of suspected Covid-19 patients, while the other staff members are working on rotation basis.

“It is a combined effort of everyone. I really appreciate the courage of young doctors who took up the challenge in their first assignment and came forward to work at the quarantine ward. For me, Even the employees engaged in cleaning and sanitisation work, the nurses and the technical staffers who are carrying out tests and providing much-needed courage and counselling to the patients, all of them are heroes,” said Dr Amandpreet Kaur.

Dr Anmol Rattan, meanwhile, gave credit to the staff, especially to fresh recruits, for their courage and zeal to help patients.

“They are the initial point of contact. First, they carry out the check-ups at the triage corner (flu corner) and then separate the suspected patients on the basis of symptoms, which is indeed commendable,” he added.

One of the young doctors, requesting anonymity, said, “It was a tough call. We have to maintain discipline. At home, our parents also get worried, but it is our job. Our seniors and nursing staff are helping us a lot in handling the patient load. So far, no patient has been tested positive for the deadly virus. But, we are ready for any eventuality.”

A nurse, while expressing her concerns over the current situation, said, “There is a lot of taboo around this disease as no one has heard about it ever before. If I reveal my name and nature of duty, people would refuse to come near me.”

“We hope this virus gets contained. Each time while heading to work, I pray that the spread ends,” she said, while requesting not to reveal her identity.

