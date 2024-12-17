Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 17, 2024, is 21.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.73 °C and 27.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.32 °C and 28.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 334.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Hyderabad weather update on December 17, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202421.70Broken clouds
December 19, 202425.79Broken clouds
December 20, 202426.78Broken clouds
December 21, 202428.11Broken clouds
December 22, 202428.23Broken clouds
December 23, 202426.73Few clouds
December 24, 202426.54Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
