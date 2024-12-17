Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.32 °C and 28.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 334.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 21.70 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 25.79 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 26.78 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 28.11 Broken clouds December 22, 2024 28.23 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 26.73 Few clouds December 24, 2024 26.54 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.