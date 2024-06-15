Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 15, 2024, is 30.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 33.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.48 °C and 32.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.73 °C and 33.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|29.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 17, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 18, 2024
|27.76 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|29.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 20, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 21, 2024
|26.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|29.65 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.48 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|36.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
