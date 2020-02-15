I’ll ensure hurdles are cleared for projects: New KDMC chief

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:52 IST

The new commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), IAS officer, Vijay Suryavanshi took charge on Friday.

He said his focus is to establish an efficient communication with different government agencies and fast-track pending infrastructure projects in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli.

Saying he knew the problems the city faces, Suryavanshi said he will be working towards making Kalyan and Dombivli safe and clean. He said the civic body will work in tandem with citizens, which will be the basis of his functioning as the commissioner of the twin city.

Suryavanshi took charge from outgoing KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke on Friday. Before being posted as the KDMC commissioner, Suryavanshi was the collector of Raigad district since July 2017. He is a 2006 batch IAS officer and has been the collector of Gondhia and Palghar.

He said, “I have worked in different regions, including Naxalite-hit areas, tribal and industrial; this opportunity to work for one of the areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is equally challenging. I will first understand these challenges and tackle them. Today, Swachh Survekshan and smart city are the flagship projects in our country. I will understand the progress and initiatives taken by the past commissioner and take it forward.”

Suryavanshi said that solid waste management and traffic are two prime issues faced by residents in the twin city. He said that as different state government agencies are involved in different infrastructure projects in the twin city, his focus will be to efficiently coordinate with all the agencies to resolve any hurdles in implementation of the infrastructure projects.

Suryavanshi said, “I will take stock of the present situation and work towards resolving the issue of Adharwadi dumping ground. Due to rapid urbanisation and the population shift, infrastructure is the main concern here. The extension of the Belapur Taloja railway line to Kalyan-Dombivli and Kalyan ring road will also be taken up on priority basis to fast-track their implementation. I will consult with each of the departments and if timelines of any of the projects are breached we will reschedule and complete as per the new deadline.”

He said the residents can approach him with issues or loopholes in projects. “Only if the issues reach me will I be able to find a solution or work towards it,” added Suryavanshi.

Meanwhile, outgoing KDMC commissioner Bodke said: “I have made efforts to resolve many problems in the city and got cooperation from residents in most of them. This was my first experience to work in a civic body.”

Bodke said he would resolve the Adharwadi dumping ground issue when he joined, he has not been able to resolve it completely or shut down the dumping ground.

Bodke took charge as KDMC commissioner in 2018. He has not been given any posting yet.

New civic chief inspects Adharwadi dumping ground

Immediately after taking charge, Suryavanshi visited the Adharwadi dumping ground along with officers of the solid waste management department.

“We will take up necessary measures and ensure that the Adharwadi dumping ground is shut by May 1. The 650 tonnes of waste collected at the ground will be treated through bio-mining . With the help of fogging, foul order emanating from the ground will be stopped and pesticides will also be sprayed,” said Suryavanshi, while inspecting the ground.

In Raigad, he had taken measures to encourage trekking at the various forts.

Suryavanshi plans to take up a similar initiative to encourage more visitors at Durgadi Fort in Kalyan.