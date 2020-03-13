ICAI’s 2-day national conference now via ‘live’ telecast

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:23 IST

PUNE With a blanket ban on conferences, social gatherings and public events announced by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) a two-day national conference on bank auditing will be held via ‘live’ telecast on March 14 and 15.

The conference is being held by Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and hosted by the Pune Branch of Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for its registered members.

The conference was to be held at JW Marriott, Senapati Bapat road on March 14 and 15, 2020.

Abhishek Dhamne, vice-chairman, ICAI, said, “The national conference is held every year in March, before the bank audits which begin from April 1. It is held to update our members with new laws, norms and also help them revise the current norms in audit and banking.”

“Since we have more than 400 members registered for the national conference, we decided to go ahead with the same via live telecast. The registered members can view the conference from their home or office,” said Dhamne.

The two-day national conference will cover topics like fund based and non-fund advances, NPA (non-performing assets) and income recognition norms along with case studies, audit of import and export related advances, and use of core banking systems.