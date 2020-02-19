‘In A class cities, damaged transformers have to be replaced within 6 hours’

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:35 IST

LUCKNOW In a consumer-friendly decision, the state government revised rules for replacement of damaged transformers and payment of compensation to the affected residents.

Earlier, the time for replacement of a damaged transformer in rural areas was 72 hours. But now if such a transformer is not replaced within 24 hours, consumers in rural areas would be entitled to a compensation of Rs 150 per day, said UPPCL officials.

In urban areas, residents can claim the same amount of compensation, if a damaged transformer is not replaced within eight hours. Earlier, the time frame for replacement in urban areas was 24 hours.

Now, in ‘A’ class cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi and Agra, damaged transformers have to be replaced within six hours or the UPPCL would be liable to pay compensation, they added.

Avadhesh Varma, chairman, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad said, “Standard of performance regulations 2019 is amended. Now, if complaints of transformer damage are not addressed in the stipulated time, the UPPCL will have to pay compensation to affected residents.”

On Monday, UP became the first state of the country to issue notification for compensation in case of power cuts due to underground cable breakdown, voltage problem, wrong meter reading, defective meter, wrong bill, transformer damage or no response from call centre.

According to the regulation, the consumer would be entitled to compensation of Rs 100 per day in case of failure in power supply due to breakdown of underground cable, while consumers would get Rs 250 per day, if the power supply fails or there is low voltage due to interruption from substation.

In case of wrong meter reading, compensation is fixed at Rs 200 per day. In case of defective meter, a consumer will get Rs 50 per day.

Delay in new connection, problem in billing/wrong billing, delay in load reduction/addition in load, change of connection categories would invite compensation of Rs 50.

In case of power cut due to overhead line breakdown, consumers would get Rs 100 per day as compensation. If there is a problem in power supply due to delay in construction of substation, consumers would get compensation of Rs 500 per day.