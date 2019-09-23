In Pune, BJP national executive prez Nadda hails govt’s decision to abolish Article 370, triple talaq

pune

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:36 IST

I have worked in Kashmir and I know the ground situation there. Kashmiris are happy with the central government’s decision and it will bring prosperity to the state,” said JP Nadda, national executive president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday.

Nadda was in the city to address BJP’s booth workers from western Maharashtra, ahead of the assembly elections, at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. Harshwardhan Patil and Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, who have joined the BJP recently, were also present for the event.

Nadda said, “The Modi government took another major decision of abolishing the triple talaq custom. This will help protect the rights of Muslim women.”

“If bad customs like Sati have been abolished by law, why not triple talaq,” said Nadda.

Nadda also spoke about the central government’s decision of giving tax rebate by finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman last week. He claimed that this decision will help boost the economy and help it recover from recession.

Meanwhile, he also appreciated the work carried out by Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and said, “BJP will form a government for the second time under the leadership of Fadnavis in the state.”

‘Some leaders in jail and some out on bail’

BJP executive president JP Nadda attacked the opposition parties and said that half of their leaders are either in jail or out on bail. “The BJP had given a stable government to the people in Maharashtra over the last five years,” said Nadda.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 21:36 IST