In Pune, Prakash Javadekar says 9 lakh individuals benefit from Mudra loans in district

pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:42 IST

A total of nine lakh individuals have taken loans amounting to Rs 8,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) in Pune district in the last one year, said Prakash Javadekar, union minister for environment, forest and climate change and minister of information and broadcasting.

PMMY was launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans of up to ₹10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

Javadekar was in the city on Saturday to conduct a district infrastructure scheme advisory (Disha) committee meeting with central and state government officials to review government schemes being undertaken in the district.

While addressing a press conference at the district collector’s office, Javadekar said, “In the past one year under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, ₹8, 000 crore has been given to nine lakh individuals as loans for various initiatives. It is a big achievement for us that individuals in such huge numbers have benefited from the scheme.”

Talking about other initiatives, Javadekar said, “In the central railway Pune division, 46 out of 58 stations have been installed with WiFi systems so far along with five escalators being developed at other stations in the division.”

Congratulating the regional passport office for its consistent efforts in reducing the obstacles in issuance of passports, Javadekar said, “The success of regional passport office is commendable. There was a time when people from five districts had to come to Pune for passport applications, however, the situation is much better now as every district has passport offices.”

The next Disha meeting will be conducted after the state assembly elections are over, said Javadekar.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 17:31 IST