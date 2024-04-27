 Indian Premier League | LSG vs RR: Nawabi brigade set to take on Royals in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian Premier League | LSG vs RR: Nawabi brigade set to take on Royals in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Apr 27, 2024 06:18 PM IST

After the Dhoni fans turned Ekana stadium yellow last week, the blue jersey is set to make a comeback today in this battle of royals

Despite the overwhelming ‘yellow storm’ in Lucknow stadium on April 19, the undeterred Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their home ground. And again, the CSK could not break the winning streak of the boys in blue in another match played in Chennai.

Keshav Maharaj, Devdutt Padikkal and Yash Thakur in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/ht)
Keshav Maharaj, Devdutt Padikkal and Yash Thakur in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/ht)

Once again, the LSG supporters are expected to turn the stadium blue with morales soaring high as they play against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As both teams clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, we look at the buzz around the fifth match in the state capital this season.

Lucknowi welcome!

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson signing autographs.(Instagam)
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson signing autographs.(Instagam)

RR captain Sanju Samson’s team got a warm welcome with tiny tots of a city school greeting the players. The Rajasthan Royals players obliged the kids with autographs and smiles.

Class 8 student Aastha was on cloud nine. “I felt so excited while taking autographs of the team and having pictures with the players, especially with the captain, Sanju Samson.” Students Aditya and Suhani Jha were elated to meet spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“I felt great meeting the master players and Trent Bolt sir,” says Advika, a student of Class 7. Other students too got a chance to get autographs and click photos. They thanked the school’s chairman Sarvesh Goel for providing them the opportunity.

Morale high

LSG Brigade community manager Sundram Singh Chandel says after back-to-back wins, their morale is very high. “Since I joined the fan community last year I have been there at all matches and went to Mohali also to support the team. Ours is unconditional love. We are there to celebrate the moment and not the result. And, if the result is victory then it is more the reason to be happy. This time we hope the stadium will again turn blue and the Nawabs win over the strong Royals.” On Friday, the fan community organised an Artshala at Jaipur School.

Blue, it is!

Last Saturday, the sellers all over the place were out selling No 7 yellow jerseys due to MS Dhoni’s mammoth fan-following. This time blue is expected to make a comeback. “Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni log IPL se bade hai. Log unko support karte hai. Par is baar mujhle lagta hai sab blue hi kharidengey aur Lucknow ko support karengey,” says Rajesh Kumar, a roadside jersey seller.

In the last match slogan ‘Hum chahte hain Dhoni run kare, par jeet Lucknow ki ho’ clicked well due to MSD’s fan-following but this time locals want KL, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran to fire and LSG to inch towards the final play-off.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get latest Updates of All City News along with Delhi News, Bengaluru News, Mumbai News and Top Headlines from India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / Cities / Indian Premier League | LSG vs RR: Nawabi brigade set to take on Royals in Lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On