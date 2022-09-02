Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore

Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:27 AM IST

Anil Nigam, an employee at the factory, said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary.

The workers protested over delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ANI |

Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

According to Pardeshipura police station sub-inspector (SI) Ajay Singh Kushwaha, all of them consumed an unknown poisonous substance and were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital, where their condition is now said to be out of danger.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was found that they hadn't received their income in two months and had ingested toxic substances after being relocated. The situation will be more clear after following their statement and action will be taken accordingly," Kushwaha said.

Anil Nigam, an employee at the factory said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary.

"Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.

