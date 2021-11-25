Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / 9 more Army officers at IIM Indore test positive for Covid-19
indore news

9 more Army officers at IIM Indore test positive for Covid-19

With this a total of 11 Army officers who are pursuing the course at IIM Indore have tested positive for coronavirus disease.
The Army officers are pursuing a six-month certificate course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) at IIM.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 03:57 PM IST
PTI | , Indore

Nine more fully-vaccinated Army officers, participating in a course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here in Madhya Pradesh, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of the infected officers pursuing this course to 11 in the last four days, a health official said on Wednesday. 

These Army officers are pursuing a six-month certificate course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) at IIM. 

"In the last 24 hours, nine more Army officers tested positive for coronavirus. They are taking part in a course at the IIM Indore," chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said. 

The infected officers have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and were asymptomatic, he said, adding that the officers had not travelled outside the district recently. 

The officers had arrived in the city two-and-a-half months ago to pursue the CCBMDO course, Saitya said. 

Indore's COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said four Army officers were found infected with coronavirus in the last two days and among them, two are part of the IIM course. 

RELATED STORIES

All COVID-19 infected officers were undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in the Mhow cantonment area, he said. 

As a precautionary measure, the IIM administration has stopped offline classes for the CCBMDO course. 

Participants of this course will be taught online, IIM director professor Himanshu Rai said. 

He said all 60 participants of the course were not staying at the IIM campus. A separate classroom was arranged for them on the campus. 

Meanwhile, health officials informed that 13 people, including the nine Army officers, had tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 1,53,312, including 1,393 casualties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP