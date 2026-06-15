Indore, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Monday said making inappropriate remarks about women in stand-up comedy shows was "extremely wrong" and called for legal action against those indulging in such conduct. Action needed over remarks against women in comedy shows: Union minister Annapurna Devi

Her comments came amid a controversy surrounding comic Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others over remarks made during a comedy show that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman, leading to the registration of a case. The minister, however, did not refer to that controversy in her comments.

Asked about comedians making objectionable jokes about women during stand-up shows, the minister told reporters in Indore, "It is extremely wrong. Whether it is a comedy show or any other programme, action should certainly be taken against people who make inappropriate remarks about women."

Authorities have taken cognisance of such matters in the past, and action is being taken, she noted.

No person has the right to make such inappropriate comments about women that have an adverse impact on society and people, she said.

To a query about the ongoing debate on raising the minimum legal age of marriage for women, Annapurna Devi said the issue required wider social discussion.

Under Indian law, a marriage involving a male under 21 years or a female under 18 years is considered a child marriage. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, provides for imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both for those found guilty.

On the debate surrounding the possible implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in Madhya Pradesh and issues such as live-in relationships and polygamy that have figured in the discussion, the minister said, "Some laws already exist in this regard, but people's mindset can also change through social participation. There is a need to increase awareness at the grassroots level."

Before moving forward on socially sensitive issues, the government considers the views of all stakeholders, she emphasised.

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to seek public opinion on the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the state. The committee is currently touring different parts of the state.

Earlier in the day, Annapurna Devi held a meeting with officials and reviewed the activities of the Indore regional centre of the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.