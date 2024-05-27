Indore admin removes loudspeakers from religious places, Muslim leaders object

The local administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has removed over 400 loudspeakers from religious sites of different communities in the past two days, triggering opposition from Muslim religious leaders. Collector Singh has said that loudspeakers had been removed on the state government's instructions (File Photo)

According to a police official, in the last 48 hours, as many as 437 loudspeakers were removed from 258 religious places in the city, including temples, mosques, and gurudwaras, as per the state government's directions.

A delegation led by Indore's Shahar Qazi, Mohammad Ishrat Ali met Indore Collector Ashish Singh to raise his concern over the decision and demanded the usage of loudspeakers within the permissible noise limit.

"Be it temples or mosques, loudspeakers have been removed from all the religious places in the city. We demand loudspeakers be allowed in religious places within the permissible noise limit as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court," news agency PTI quoted Ali as saying.

He further said that people complain about DJs playing loud music at weddings and functions, and in such a situation, DJs should also be banned. "Why are restrictions being imposed on loudspeakers only in religious places?" he added.

However, collector Singh said loudspeakers had been removed on the state government's instructions, and everyone must follow the directive.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav issued an order to ban loudspeakers/DJs at religious gatherings and public places at a volume exceeding the prescribed limits across the state just after assuming the charge in December 2023.

According to the order, in accordance with the provisions of the Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the high court, it has been decided by the chief minister that loudspeakers/DJ etc., can be used only as per the prescribed norms at any type of religious place or in public places.

The state government had also formed flying squads in all the districts to check noise pollution and the illegal use of loudspeakers.

