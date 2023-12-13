MP CM Mohan Yadav orders to ban loudspeakers/DJs at religious, public places

Hours after assuming the charge, in his first order as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav on Wednesday issued an order to ban loudspeakers/DJs at religious gatherings and public places at a volume exceeding the prescribed limits, across the state. BJP leader Mohan Yadav took oath as the chief minister Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday on presence of PM Modi and other leaders (Twitter/@DrMohanYadav51)

“Use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying devices at loud volumes without permission is completely prohibited,” said an order issued by the home department, government of Madhya Pradesh.

According to an order issued, in accordance with the provisions of the Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the high court, it has been decided by the chief minister that loudspeakers/DJ etc., can be used only as per the prescribed norms at any type of religious place or in public places.

In industrial areas, the maximum volume limit is 75 DB during the day and 70 DB at night. In commercial areas, it is 65 DB during the day and 55 DB at night. In residential areas, 55 DB during the day and 45 DB at night and in the silence zones, it is 50 DB during the day and 40 DB at night.

The state government has also decided to form flying squads in all the districts to check noise pollution and illegal use of loudspeakers etc, the order read.

Flying squads will regularly and randomly inspect religious and public places where loudspeakers are used, and in case of violation of rules and conduct, they will investigate the matter within a maximum of three days and submit the report to the administration, said Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary, home department.

He said that the government will make efforts to remove loudspeakers on the basis of communication and coordination with religious leaders, and a list will be made of such religious places where the above rules/instructions are not being followed and it will be reviewed weekly at the district level.

A compliance report will be submitted by December 31.

Additional director general of police, crime research department, has been appointed as the nodal officer for continuous monitoring of noise pollution cases, stated the order.

Yadav (58), earlier on Wednesday took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Hailing from the other backward classes (OBC) community, Yadav was earlier a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.