Indore News
indore news

Indore cop's sudden death leads to social media speculation on probable cause

The ASI, identified as Ajay Kushwah, was posted in the Hira Nagar police station in the city.
PTI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Some social media reports claimed that cop was an alcoholic and might have died after consuming spurious liquor. The police said discarded the theory and termed it misinformation. (HT Archive)

Sudden death of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at his residence here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday raised speculation on social media that consumption of spurious liquor might have claimed the life of the 48-year-old. However, police dismissed the "misinformation", saying the exact cause will be known after autopsy.

The ASI, identified as Ajay Kushwah, was posted in the Hira Nagar police station in the city. Police officials said Kushwah went to sleep in his home last night. When his family members tried to wake him up on Tuesday morning, he did not respond. Later, doctors declared him dead. Some social media reports claimed that Kushwah was an alcoholic and might have died after consuming spurious liquor. "Kushwah probably died of a heart attack. Misinformation was spread that he died after drinking spurious liquor," police said, adding that postmortem is being performed on Kushwah's body to identify the exact cause of the death. At least five people died in the last 20 days in Indore after drinking liquor laced with methyl alcohol, according to police.

indore police
