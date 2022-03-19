Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore man accidentally stabs himself to death during 'Holika Dahan'
indore news

Indore man accidentally stabs himself to death during 'Holika Dahan'

The man, with a knife in his hand, appeared to be attempting a stunt and accidentally stabbed himself multiple times.
Man stabs himself while dancing during Holika Dahan ritual.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 03:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A man in an inebriated state stabbed himself to death while performing a stunt with a knife during a pre-Holi ritual in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

In a video that has gone viral, the man in his thirties can be seen holding a knife in his hands and dancing on a song in an inebriated state. Appearing to pull off a stunt, the man accidentally stabbed himself four times. It was after blood oozed out from his chest that he realised what had actually happened. In the video, a woman rushed to the bleeding man who was taken to the hospital.

According to reports, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"A man died after getting himself injured with a knife while celebrating (Holika Dahan) yesterday. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," said Banganga sub-inspector Yogesh Garashia.

RELATED STORIES

Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
holi 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP