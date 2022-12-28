Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Man orders veg biryani, finds bones in food. Case against restaurant owner

Man orders veg biryani, finds bones in food. Case against restaurant owner

indore news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 11:35 AM IST

A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday.

A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar(File/Representative Photo)
ANI | , New Delhi

A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday.

The man identified as Akash Dubey had ordered veg biryani but he spotted bones in his food.

Read| Indore man booked under National Security Act for doing obscene acts in temple

He then complained about it to the restaurant manager and staff, after which they apologized to him.

Akash lodged an FIR at Vijay Nagar police station.

"Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat upadhyay told ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arrest madhya pradesh indore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP