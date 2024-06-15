Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 34.61 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 34.3 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 34.11 °C Broken clouds June 19, 2024 34.03 °C Scattered clouds June 20, 2024 33.89 °C Scattered clouds June 21, 2024 34.66 °C Sky is clear June 22, 2024 34.57 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.8 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 38.31 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.29 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 35.82 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on June 15, 2024, is 34.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 36.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 35.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between 26.1 °C and 36.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

