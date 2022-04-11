MP: Administration starts demolition of illegal constructions of stone pelters
The district administration on Monday started demolition of at least 50 "illegal" structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, while the state government said damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.
A curfew was clamped in Khargone city on Sunday and more than 80 people have been arrested after stones hurled at a Ram Navami procession triggered large-scale arson, officials said and added that the situation here was under control.
“The government has a zero tolerance policy for rioting. So far, 84 persons have been arrested and 50 illegal constructions of these accused have been identified. The demolition of these illegal constructions has already started,” Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma told reporters in Khargone.
The illegal structures which are being demolished include homes and shops. Action has also been taken against four state government employees for spreading rumours over the communal violence in the city, he said.
Of the four, three were daily wage employees, whose services were terminated, while the fourth staffer was suspended, the IAS officer said. Sharma said damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.
Inspector General (IG) Rakesh Gupta, who is camping in Khargone along with Sharma, said the law and order situation in the city was under control and action against anti-social elements was continuing.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said damage caused to public and private properties will be recovered from rioters as he vowed strict action against the miscreants.
"The rioters have been identified and they will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them. There is no place for rioters in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said. "We have passed the Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Act.
We are constituting a claims tribunal under the Act and after assessing the loss, its recovery will be done from rioters," Chouhan said in a statement. Speaking about the violence earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said houses from where stones were hurled at the procession will be turned into rubble.
Some people who are hurt by the outcome of the recently-held Assembly elections in five states are now instigating violence, the minister claimed. “They want to disturb peace in the state and the country. Even from these (Assembly poll) results, such people have not understood what the country wants,” Mishra said.
Wonder if minor died after being slapped: Bengal CM on Nadia gang rape case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.
Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. The demand made by Adhikari comes in wake of an alleged gangrape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district of West Bengal. The crime occurred in the Hanskhali area on the night of April 4.
Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them
Shiv Sena has claimed that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil may flee the country even as the Mumbai police are probing the alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to the Centre to issue a lookout notice against the Somaiyas.
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Serum Institute continues to put Covishield production on hold, 200 million doses in stock
PUNE Pune-based Serum Institute of India has put on hold the production of Covishield since the past three months, as the demand for the vaccine has gone down. The production was halted in January due to the consistent drop in demand as India saw wider coverage of the first dose. India's vaccine coverage till Saturday crossed 185 crore which includes first and second dose.
