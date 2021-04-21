Over 130 Remdesivir vials stolen from private hospital in MP's Indore

Over 130 vials of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19, were allegedly stolen from a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against Bhupendra Shailiwal, a drugstore employee of Shalby Hospital in the city, under section 381 (theft by an employee) of the IPC, said Kamlesh Sharma, in-charge of Tukoganj police station.

"The hospital management has alleged that Shailiwal stole 133 vials of remdesivir from the drugstore and sold it at high prices to customers," he said.

According to the hospital management, the vials of remdesivir were stolen before April 5.

The police have been conducting a detailed probe into the case and the accused is yet to be arrested, he said, adding that the role of other employees of the drugstore is also being investigated.

Several persons have been arrested for black marketing of remdesivir injection in different parts of the state.

Last week, an FIR was registered for theft of 860 vials of remdesivir from the government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. But the police are yet to confirm the theft.