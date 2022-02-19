Gobar-Dhan: All about Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate “Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant” in Indore at 1pm via video conferencing. The Indore Bio-CNG plant has been constructed under the overarching principles of “waste to wealth” and “circular economy” for maximising resource recovery. The plant is in line with PM Modi's vision of creating “garbage-free cities” under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's all you need to know about Indore's Gobar-Dhan plant:

The Gobar-Dhan plant, with a capacity to treat 550 tonnes of segregated wet organic waste per day, is expected to produce around 17,000 kg CNG and 100 tonnes of organic compost every day.

Based on zero-landfill models, the plant will not generate rejects by maximising resource recovery.

It is also expected to yield multiple environmental benefits like reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, providing green energy along with organic compost as fertiliser, as per PMO.

The project has been implemented by Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle set up by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Ltd. (IEISL).

IMC will purchase a minimum of 50% of CNG produced by the Gobar-Dhan plant. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the municipal corporation will run 400 city buses on the CNG.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The balance quantity of CNG will be sold in the open market. The organic compost will help replace chemical fertilisers for agricultural and horticultural purposes,” an official release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON