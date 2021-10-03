Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Indore News / Woman killed, 15 passengers injured as two buses collide in Madhya Pradesh
indore news

Woman killed, 15 passengers injured as two buses collide in Madhya Pradesh

Published on Oct 03, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Two buses collided in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. (File photo)
PTI | , Mhow

A woman was killed and 15 other passengers injured when two buses collided in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. 

The passenger bus going from Indore to Khandwa collided with another such vehicle coming from the opposite side at Bherughat on Indore-Ichhapur highway, Simrol police station in charge Dharmendra Shivhare told PTI.

"An unidentified woman, who was travelling alone, died on the spot, while a total of 15 passengers from both the buses were injured," he said, adding that all injured were rushed to Mhow civil hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and all of them are out of danger. 

The accident led to a traffic snarl on the route for about an hour, he said. Investigation into the mishap was underway., Shivhare said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accidents
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Metal spring found in lungs of 2-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh

4 held in Indore for smuggling endangered Sand Boa snakes

30 people test Covid-19 positive at Indore's Army Cantonment area

30 trainees, officers at Mhow’s Army War College test positive for Covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP