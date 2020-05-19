e-paper
J&K admn issues fresh list of red, orange, green districts

J&K admn issues fresh list of red, orange, green districts

The classification will be reviewed periodically keeping further developments in view

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday issued a fresh classification of districts to implement the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

In its order, the state executive committee (SEC), headed by chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, announced classification of districts across the Union territory as red, orange and green for effective implementation of the new restrictions.

It stated that all districts of Kashmir province, except Ganderbal and Bandipora, are red zones, while Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts of Jammu province have been classified as red zones.

Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts have been put under the orange category. Likewise, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts stood in green category.

The order added that a detailed review of the current Covid-19 situation in J&K was conducted with financial commissioner (health), divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions and other officers on the basis of “an overall assessment of the trend in new cases, among other factors.

The chief secretary can exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the order said.

“The categorisation into red, orange and green will be followed for the implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts,” the order read.

It also asserted that the classification of districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the UT administration, keeping in the upcoming developments or instructions from the Centre.

