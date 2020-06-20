e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jagraon Bridge to miss deadline, expected to be completed by July-end

Jagraon Bridge to miss deadline, expected to be completed by July-end

It is claimed that the project has been delayed due to changes in the design of the foundation of the retaining wall to avoid road cave-ins in future

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The much-awaited Jagraon Bridge will miss the July 14 deadline and it is expected that the project will now be completed by July-end.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal inspected the work at the site on Friday.

They claimed that the project had been delayed due to changes in the design of the foundation of the retaining wall to avoid road cave-ins in future.

It is also being claimed that the MC would hand over one side of the approach road (Dukhniwaran side) to the Railways by June 30 and the other side would be completed by July-end.

Sandhu said, “The project got delayed due to the changes made in the design of the foundation. However works of both departments -- MC and Railways -- would be completed by July-end and the bridge would be opened for traffic. The newly appointed MC chief Sabharwal also took stock of the project and the contractor was directed to expedite the work.”

Under the project, the MC has to construct the retaining wall of the bridge and increase the width of the roads approaching the railway overbridge (from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran side towards Durga Mata Mandir) by three metres.

The MC had started the construction on January 30 and it was due to be completed by April 14. But, the project was halted after curfew was announced on March 23. The construction restarted on April 29.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In