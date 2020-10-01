e-paper
Home / Cities / Jagraon man kills elderly uncle, walks to cops with bloodied hands

Jagraon man kills elderly uncle, walks to cops with bloodied hands

The accused repeatedly hit his neck with the axe and fled the scene.

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A man allegedly hacked his 82-year-old paternal uncle to death with an axe in Kothe Khajuran village of Jagraon and then walked into the local police station with his bloodied hands and the weapon.

Police said the accused, Varinder Singh, 44, had confessed to have murdered his father’s elder brother, Gurdial Singh.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s son, Hardev Singh, said he and his father had gone to visit his uncle and Varinder’s father, Hardial Singh, to condole the death of his daughter. Meanwhile, Varinder turned up there with an axe and suddenly attacked his father. He repeatedly hit his neck with the axe and fled the scene.

Hardev said he immediately rushed his father to a local hospital, but he died on the way.

Inspector Nidhan Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jagraon City police station, said in his disclosure, Varinder claimed that he was not on good terms with his uncle, and on seeing him in his house, he lost his cool and murdered him. He has been booked in a murder case.

He added that according to his family, Varinder was under depression since his other sister left for Australia.

