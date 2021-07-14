11 cases of Covid Kappa variant detected in Rajasthan: Health min Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said 11 cases of the Kappa variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Rajasthan.

Of the 11 patients, four each are from jaipur and Alwar, two are from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara.

Sharma said they received the reports of nine of the samples from IGIB lab in Delhi and two from the genome sequencing lab at SMS Hospital, Jaipur.

Sharma said compared to the Delta variant, Kappa is mild.

Kappa is not a new variant. According to the World Health Organization’s site, which is tracking Sars-Cov-2, the Kappa variant was first detected in India in October 2020. The variant is identified as B.1.617.1, while Delta is represented as B.1.617.2.

WHO, presently, has not classified this variant as a variant of concern. Like Lambda, which has already spread in 30 countries across the world, Kappa is a variant of interest.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh had confirmed two cases of the Kappa variant.

Meanwhile, according to the government, the Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 99% in Rajasthan.

Health secretary siddharth mahajan said the recovery rate has reached 99% and the active cases in state are 613. He said over 2.67 crore vaccine doses has been given in the state,

