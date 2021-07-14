Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 11 cases of Covid Kappa variant detected in Rajasthan: Health min Raghu Sharma
jaipur news

11 cases of Covid Kappa variant detected in Rajasthan: Health min Raghu Sharma

WHO, presently, has not classified this variant as a variant of concern. Like Lambda, which has already spread in 30 countries across the world, Kappa is a variant of interest
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Representational image. (ANI)

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said 11 cases of the Kappa variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Rajasthan.

Of the 11 patients, four each are from jaipur and Alwar, two are from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara.

Sharma said they received the reports of nine of the samples from IGIB lab in Delhi and two from the genome sequencing lab at SMS Hospital, Jaipur.

Sharma said compared to the Delta variant, Kappa is mild.

Also Read | Rajasthan man beats father to death for slapping his son

Kappa is not a new variant. According to the World Health Organization’s site, which is tracking Sars-Cov-2, the Kappa variant was first detected in India in October 2020. The variant is identified as B.1.617.1, while Delta is represented as B.1.617.2.

WHO, presently, has not classified this variant as a variant of concern. Like Lambda, which has already spread in 30 countries across the world, Kappa is a variant of interest.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh had confirmed two cases of the Kappa variant.

Meanwhile, according to the government, the Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 99% in Rajasthan.

.

Health secretary siddharth mahajan said the recovery rate has reached 99% and the active cases in state are 613. He said over 2.67 crore vaccine doses has been given in the state,

Sent from my iPhone

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP